Sunday, January 12, 2025
What Kool-Aid is Robert Basye drinking?

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

In a recent opinion Robert Basye asserted a high level of national optimism concerning the re-election of Donald J. Trump. This line of thinking comes strictly from the gut since it is not based on critical thinking. A recent opinion stated the fact that Trump won the election with under 50 percent of the national vote. This clearly was not a massive mandate. Trump now stands as a convicted felon with a massive civil judgement against him for horrific sexual abuse, and a desire to take the sovereignty from the countries of Panama, Canada, and Greenland. This reminds me of an ant running up the rear leg of an elephant with rape on its mind. Robert’s Basye’s opinion has absolutely no basis in reason because it came from the gut and not the head.

Michael MacDonald
Village of Virginia Trace

 

