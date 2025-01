An 86-year-old Bushnell woman has been killed in a crash that also claimed the life of the car’s 72-year-old driver.

She had been a passenger in a Ford Focus at 1:49 p.m. Sunday on State Road 50 at U.S. 301 in Hernando County when the Nobleton man driving the vehicle turned into the path of a tractor trailer truck driven by a 66-year-old Waterloo, Iowa man, according to an accident report from the Florida High way Patrol. The truck driver was uninjured.