A prayer for President Trump

To the Editor:
Now that Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20 we offer a prayer.
May the Gates of Hell open, swallow him, his entire grifter family and every spineless republican that enabled him. Amen.
Penny Taylor
Village of Piedmont
