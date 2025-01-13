54.6 F
The Villages
Monday, January 13, 2025
A prayer for President Trump

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Now that Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20 we offer a prayer.
May the Gates of Hell open, swallow him, his entire grifter family and every spineless republican that enabled him. Amen.

Penny Taylor
Village of Piedmont

 

