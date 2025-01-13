Clyde Stanton Fowler

Stan Fowler, 75, of The Villages, Florida, beloved husband, brother and father, passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2025.

Born in Frankfurt, Germany, on October 12, 1949, Stan is the oldest of four children born to the late Lt. Colonel Clyde E. Fowler and Ruth “Petey” Fowler. He is survived by his loving wife, Gay Lynn, and his two sons Sean (Megan) and Scott (Lynn) and grandchildren Kyle, Connor, Griffin and Claudia. He also leaves behind his siblings, Steve (Roxanne), Rod (Carolyn), and Lori Smith, Brother in-law Scott (Tara) Greiner along with numerous nieces (Rachael, Caitlin, Elizabeth, Blair), nephews (Adam, Jordan, Scotty, Kyle) and cousins who will always remember him fondly.

After moving to Moline, Illinois in 1960, Stan graduated from Moline Senior High School and Drake University in Des Moines with a degree in Journalism. After graduation, Stan worked for R.R. Donnelly as an account representative, later culminating his career as the Director of National Accounts for National Tax Group.

Throughout his life, Stan had a passion for boating, hosting and entertaining, and perfecting his golf game. He also loved spending time with family and friends, telling jokes and stories that usually started with “to make a long story short or a short story long.”

A private memorial service will be announced at a future date to celebrate his remarkable life.