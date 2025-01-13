58.9 F
The Villages
Monday, January 13, 2025
Convicted batterer arrested after allegedly pushing woman to ground

By Staff Report
Comments

A convicted batterer was arrested after allegedly pushing a woman to the ground.

David Hummel, 47, was arrested Saturday morning after he was caught on surveillance involved in an altercation with the woman at an RV, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

In the video, Hummel could be seeing walking toward the woman, even though she sent clear signals she did not want to be approached. He used both of his hands to push the woman, causing her to stumble back into a lantern and fall to the ground.

Screenshot
David Hummel

A criminal history check revealed that Hummel had been convicted of battery in 2006 in Seminole County and 1996 in Lake County.

He was taken into custody on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

