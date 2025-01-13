Feeling very entitled at Lake Sumter Landing

This blue sedan was parked on the sidewalk at Lake Sumter Landing.
A member of the Parking Patrol who snapped the photo said there was plenty of parking places available.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
