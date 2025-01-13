54.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 13, 2025
type here...

Feeling very entitled at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Comments

This blue sedan was parked on the sidewalk at Lake Sumter Landing.

This blue car was parked on the sidewalk at Lake Sumter Landing
This blue car was parked on the sidewalk at Lake Sumter Landing.

A member of the Parking Patrol who snapped the photo said there was plenty of parking places available.

Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A prayer for President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident describes her prayer for President-elect Trump.

My big problem with Jimmy Carter

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he had one big problem with President Jimmy Carter.

What Kool-Aid is Robert Basye drinking?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident read a Letter to the Editor from fellow resident Robert Basye and wonders what he’s been putting in his Kool-Aid.

The world is going to run out of oil

A Village of Winifred resident is concerned that the world is going to run out of oil. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump wants to be Putin

An Ocala reader, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s obvious that President-elect Trump wants to be Putin.

Photos