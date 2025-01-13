59.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 13, 2025
Next CDD orientation to take place at new District Office at Brownwood

By Staff Report
The Tuesday, Jan. 14 CDD Orientation offered by the District Office has been canceled.

The next CDD orientation will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the new District offices located at Brownwood at 3571 Kiessel Road. 

