Robert Basye defends his news choices

To the Editor:

A big shout out to Tammy, but sadly my comments are not the “Fox Noise” she assumes.

True, I am a true conservative Republican and an avid Trump follower, having said that one only needs to look at what Trump accomplished for this country in four years and compare to what Tammy’s guy had done in the next four years.

Going back to news sources I watch, is Fox Business but also the infamous ‘Morning Joe” as well as BBC Al Jazeera, Newsmax as well as touching base with ABC, CBS news and several prominent blogs which I feel gives me a pretty well balanced perspective on what I perceive to be true. Everyone watching tv news should be aware of WHO is doing the reporting. Printed facts show 84% of network news is negative to Trump while the opposite was true of Kamala, even with her “Word Salad” answers.

Biden and Kamala could not do interviews with reporters without prearranged questions and their canned answers, where as Trump answers questions from all with intelligent, informative answers for over an hour, without notes, even three hours with Joe Rogan, compared to Kamala and Joe 30 minutes each tops with prepared copy.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont