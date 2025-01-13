Teen joyrider arrested after damaging tombstones at local cemetery

A teen joyrider has been arrested after admitting to damaging tombstones at a local cemetery.

Ricardo Isrrael Casas, 18, of Wildwood, is facing charges of hit and run after damaging two tombstones on Wednesday at the Greenwood Cemetery on Powell Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The public had been urged to be on the lookout for a dark-colored SUV involved in the damage at the cemetery. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

The SUV crashed into a chain link fence, as well as striking the tombstones. Officers found parts of the vehicle at the scene, leading to a Chevy Trailblazer and to Casas’ arrest. Police went to the teen’s home and spotted the vehicle with front-end damage. His mother answered the door and confirmed her son was at home.

Casas told police he had been out “joyriding” when he lost control of the SUV and plowed into the cemetery. He claimed he was “in a panic” and drove home. He noted that a deputy had tried to stop him, but he fled because he was scared.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.