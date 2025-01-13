58.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 13, 2025
type here...

Teen joyrider arrested after damaging tombstones at local cemetery

By Staff Report
Comments

A teen joyrider has been arrested after admitting to damaging tombstones at a local cemetery.

Ricardo Isrrael Casas, 18, of Wildwood, is facing charges of hit and run after damaging two tombstones on Wednesday at the Greenwood Cemetery on Powell Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Screenshot
Ricardo Isrrael Casas

The public had been urged to be on the lookout for a dark-colored SUV involved in the damage at the cemetery. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

The SUV crashed into a chain link fence, as well as striking the tombstones. Officers found parts of the vehicle at the scene, leading to a Chevy Trailblazer and to Casas’ arrest. Police went to the teen’s home and spotted the vehicle with front-end damage. His mother answered the door and confirmed her son was at home.

Casas told police he had been out “joyriding” when he lost control of the SUV and plowed into the cemetery. He claimed he was “in a panic” and drove home. He noted that a deputy had tried to stop him, but he fled because he was scared.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Robert Basye defends his news choices

Robert Basye was recently criticized for getting too much information from “Fox Noise,” but he responds and says his choices for information are much more varied. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A prayer for President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident describes her prayer for President-elect Trump.

My big problem with Jimmy Carter

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he had one big problem with President Jimmy Carter.

What Kool-Aid is Robert Basye drinking?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident read a Letter to the Editor from fellow resident Robert Basye and wonders what he’s been putting in his Kool-Aid.

The world is going to run out of oil

A Village of Winifred resident is concerned that the world is going to run out of oil. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos