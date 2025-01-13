Woman flees to neighbor’s house to escape wrench-wielding man

A woman fled to a neighbor’s house in an attempt to escape from a man wielding a wrench.

The 71-year-old woman was trying to escape Friday night from 70-year-old Robert Andres Jackson of Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson had been drinking when he put his hand on her chin, the report said. She had asked him to leave her home, but he refused. She claimed he began swinging a wrench at her. She told deputies she fled her home because she was fearful of him.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.