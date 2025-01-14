Biden lying about state of American economy

Joe Biden is lying to the American people about the state of the American economy, and this is exactly why they voted for change by electing President Trump.

The American people have had enough of the reckless Biden-Harris policies that have destroyed the American Dream.

On Jan. 20, Trump is taking office with a mandate to fix the problems the American people have been burdened with under the Biden administration. When I travel around Florida and talk to families, I hear heartbreaking stories about parents having to take on part-time work after losing their jobs, or having to go without and just scraping by.

Growing up in public housing, I watched my parents work hard but still struggle to put food on the table.

A new day is on the horizon, and myself, along with the majority of Americans who voted for President Trump, are looking forward to the America First policies we will see over the next four years.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida.