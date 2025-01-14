A proposed family housing development could put more strain on Rolling Acres Road.

The Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on Monday night approved a plan for a family low rise development on 18.5 acres at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and Lake View Street, south of County Road 466.

The property, which is currently vacant, had been annexed into the Town of Lady Lake in 2007. At the time, it had been looked at as a future commercial development, but those plans never came to fruition.

The new proposal calls for 148 residential units, which would add 39 students to the local schools – 21 elementary, nine middle school and nine high school. An environmental assessment indicated there are 17 potentially occupied gopher tortoise burrows. The nearest Bald Eagle’s nest is a mile and a a half away.

A traffic analysis indicated the housing development would generate about 1,000 “daily trips.”

However, those trips would pour more traffic onto overburdened Rolling Acres Road, which long ago was declared a “failing” road.

The massive Hammock Oaks development, which will swallow up most of the land between County Road 466, Lake Ella Road, Cherry Lake Road and Rolling Acres Road, is a beehive of activity. The work has brought flagmen to Rolling Acres Road, adding more backups to a very busy two-lane road.

Most of the cattle in the area have been removed, including three donkeys who had been living in a pasture that last year became the last key parcel absorbed by Hammock Oaks.

The new family development proposed at Rolling Acres Road and Lake View Street is not affiliated with Hammock Oaks.

The Lady Lake Commission will consider the proposed family development in a first reading set for Feb. 3 and a second reading set for Feb. 19.