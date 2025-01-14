Local apartment dweller caught driving without license

A local apartment dweller was arrested after he was caught driving without a license.

Benjamin Alexis Rodriguez, 38, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466, was driving a gray Nissan at 7:42 p.m. Monday when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated near the apartment complex.

The Hartford, Conn. native admitted he does not have a driver’s license. A computer check confirmed he does not have a driver’s license.

Rodriguez was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.