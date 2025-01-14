58.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Notorious hoarder in The Villages sentenced to state prison

By Staff Report
A notorious hoarder in The Villages has been sentenced to state prison.

Jeffrey Charles Packard, 37, was arrested last year at the home he shared with his mother on Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. His mother, a retired school teacher suffering from scoliosis, later revealed that her son had held her as a prisoner in her home, preventing her from contact with the outside world. Their home had become the scourge of the neighborhood, due to lack of care and his hoarding of castoff items put out by other Villagers with their trash.

Jeffrey Packard
This past week, Packard was sentenced to a year and a half in state prison after he was found guilty of numerous drug charges.

Hoarding has been a constant problem at the Packard home on Blythewood Loop
When deputies arrived in March at the home in The Villages, Packard’s mother claimed her son had drained her bank account to buy drugs. Drugs and ammunition were found at the home. Barbara Packard said her son “withdraws money from her account on an ongoing basis.” She said he deposited her money onto cashapp cards and used the cards to buy illicit drugs. She said he had threatened to kill her.

The property was eventually cleaned up by a relative and sold. Barbara Packward went to live in a care facility.

