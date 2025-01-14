48.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Suspended driver who didn’t pay child support arrested at Wawa

By Staff Report
A man whose driver’s license had been suspended due to his failure to pay child support was arrested after a traffic stop at a local Wawa.

Jonathon Smith, 40, of Summerfield, was driving a white Chevrolet pickup at 12:21 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a deputy ran his license plate and discovered the truck’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Screenshot
Jonathon Smith

During a traffic stop at Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 441, Smith initially claimed he did not know his license was suspended. He later admitted he “did receive in the mail something about his child support, and thought his taxes had covered it,” the report said.

The Virginia native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

