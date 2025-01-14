What led to the disaster in California?

To the Editor:

There has been a lot of finger pointing and accusations against LA and California management. Facts will determine if it is warranted.

As a retired manufacturing company officer, who was responsible for company P&L, I followed the money and reviewed the LA County Budget for 2024-2025, which follows.

Funds budgeted are general funds, special funds, capital allocation funds, futures, etc. The following numbers include all of these, (in Billions, last (3) 000’s excluded).

Homeless and related housing: $1,096,798

Mental Health Services: $1,190,078

All fire department funding: $324,092

Any reference to water utility funding: $9,078

Library funding (this stood out like a sore thumb): $324,436

Opioid Epidemic funding: $185,085

Probation and Juvenile justice: $549,444

All County Sheriff funding: $385,994

Capital projects funding (water projects listed above removed): $464,699

Rainy Day Fund: $1,072,104

This tells a story. Any projects related to water systems were almost non-existent. The fire department budget is less than one-seventh the size of homeless and mental health services combined. Opioid epidemic funding is 57% of Fire and Rescue funding. The library budget is larger than the fire department. Fortunately, the sheriff’s department budget is a whopping 16% higher than the library budget. The Probation and Juvenile justice fund is bigger than either the fire department or the sheriff’s department.

The average salaries for the positions to manage these resources are staggering. Little value is placed in water system development, law enforcement, fire and rescue or holding criminals accountable. Whole countries live exclusively from desalinated ocean water. LA County has a long history of strong winds, fires and dry weather yet, display little interest in effective water systems development, conservation or even advanced planning. They have known about water systems and reservoir shortcomings for decades. Leftists in California have not learned from their predecessors. In Yosemite Valley California, Native Americans used to burn the dead brush, fallen tree branches, grass, etc. every year to prevent years of accumulation causing the major fires we see today. The “rainy day fund” is probably a slush fund for leftist ideological projects.

Billions spent on homelessness has resulted in increased homelessness. Billions spent on drug and alcohol addiction has resulted in increased addiction. The library fund must be to indoctrinate their children to “being a victim 101” and “how to disgrace and defile yourself as a drag queen 101.” Facts tell a story of where values are and they speak loudly here.

Jeff Musante

Village of Calumet Grove