Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Ex-husband arrested after alleged damage to former wife’s home

By Staff Report
An ex-husband has been arrested after allegedly breaking a window at his former wife’s apartment.

Devin Lee Glover, 46, of Ocoee, was arrested this past week on warrants charging him with battery by strangulation, battery and criminal mischief.

The warrants were issued after an alleged attack at the home of his former wife in Lady Lake.

Devin Lee Glover
Devin Lee Glover

The woman had tried to call 911 on the night of Nov. 26, but the first call was disconnected. When she was able to call 911 a second time, she was “distraught,” according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

She later told police she had invited Glover to her apartment. He began consuming alcohol and they started arguing. Their two children were in the apartment, so he “put his hands around her throat preventing her from talking and breathing to where the children in the house could not hear the battery occurring.” He broke a window and fled the apartment.

Glover was at a Circle K in Orlando earlier this month when he was taken into custody on the warrants. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,500 bond.

