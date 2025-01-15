Securing our borders remains a top priority

Securing our borders is one of my top priorities. I am thrilled to report that with my support the U.S. House passed H.R. 29, the Laken Riley Act last week. This bill requires illegal aliens who are charged or cited with local theft or burglary to be held in prison – not released like Laken’s murderer was.

It also provides law enforcement with the tools needed to uphold the rule of law and keep our communities safe. Laken Riley would still be with her family if it wasn’t for the failed immigration policies of the Biden Administration. I join my colleagues in mourning the death of Laken Riley and am committed to working with them to ensure heinous crimes like this never happen again.

The Laken Riley Act is the first bill passed by the House in 2025 – Promise made, promise kept.

Despite passing the House last Congress with bipartisan support, the Democrat-held U.S. Senate failed to pass this important bill. However, the new Republican Senate majority is already taking action on this bill, and I hope they will pass it soon. It should be on President Trump’s desk on Day 1.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.