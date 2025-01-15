Teen won’t be prosecuted in cafeteria brawl at Lake Weir High School

A Summerfield teen will not be prosecuted in a brawl last year at Lake Weir High School.

Mikayla Rasnick, 18, who lives at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield, will be spared prosecution on a charge of battery, according to an announcement of no information filed this past month by the prosecutor’s office in Marion County Court. The announcement said that the victim in the case did not want to proceed with prosecution.

The school resource officer and other school staff attempted to break up the altercation involving two juveniles at about 10 a.m. Sept. 30 in the school cafeteria, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A “large gathering” had been attracted to the fight, the report noted.

During a review of video taken during the brawl, including some by a teacher, it was determined that Rasnick, who lives at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield, ran up behind one of the juveniles and struck him “multiple times in the back.” The report noted that Rasnick was a friend of one of the juveniles and appeared to “incite” the violent episode.