53.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
type here...

Teen won’t be prosecuted in cafeteria brawl at Lake Weir High School

By Meta Minton
Comments

A Summerfield teen will not be prosecuted in a brawl last year at Lake Weir High School.

Mikayla Rasnick, 18, who lives at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield, will be spared prosecution on a charge of battery, according to an announcement of no information filed this past month by the prosecutor’s office in Marion County Court. The announcement said that the victim in the case did not want to proceed with prosecution.

The school resource officer and other school staff attempted to break up the altercation involving two juveniles at about 10 a.m. Sept. 30 in the school cafeteria, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A “large gathering” had been attracted to the fight, the report noted.

During a review of video taken during the brawl, including some by a teacher, it was determined that Rasnick, who lives at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield, ran up behind one of the juveniles and struck him “multiple times in the back.” The report noted that Rasnick was a friend of one of the juveniles and appeared to “incite” the violent episode.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need a Trader Joe’s near The Villages

A resident of The Villages believes Florida's Friendliest Hometown deserves a Trader Joe's. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Who should share in cost of flooring at Savannah Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident, asks who should be paying for the $800,000+ flooring project at Savannah Center.

Villagers’ adult children responsible for most of the crime

A reader says it appears that Villagers’ adult children are responsible for most of the crime in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

What led to the disaster in California?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says facts point to the cause of the disaster in California.

Wait until taxpayers pick up tab for Trump’s golfing

A Lady Lake resident got a good laugh courtesy of a letter writer’s unhappiness with Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent travel. She says the tab for Trump's golf will be much more expensive.

Photos