Villager arrested in alleged attack on fellow resident at postal station

A Villager has been arrested in an alleged attack on a fellow resident at a postal station.

Brandon Scott Metcalfe, 64, who lives in the La Crescenta Villas in the Village of Santiago, has been tracked down and arrested after the confrontation which occurred Friday night at the Santiago Postal Station.

A resident was walking to the postal station when a large truck pulled up next to him on Enrique Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A man and a woman in the truck began yelling at the walker and complained they were not able to see him. The man pointed out he was walking with a flashlight. He told them to mind their own business and he continued walking to the postal station.

The truck continued following the man, and profane language was exchanged. The truck pulled into the postal station, and the driver, later determined to be Metcalfe, got out and confronted the walker, who was trying to retrieve his mail.

“I don’t know who you think you are talking to,” Metcalfe told the walker, according to the report.

Metcalfe allegedly struck the man on the left side of the chest. They “exchanged more words,” prompting the woman to get out of the truck. She denied the man’s assertion that Metcalfe struck him, and she, once again, complained that they could not see him walking along the roadway. Metcalfe and the woman got into the truck and drove away. The walker called law enforcement. He had been able to record a portion of the altercation on his phone.

In the video, Metcalfe could be seen making “a swift motion with his right hand.” The hand came in contact with the other man “causing the camera to jerk rapidly.”

The next day, the man spotted the truck at 2813 Burgos Drive, less than a mile from the postal station. He contacted law enforcement. A deputy who had viewed the video looked up the driver’s license photo for the truck’s owner and found that Metcalfe was a match with the man in the video.

The Ohio native turned himself in Tuesday night, was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In 2020, Metcalfe was at the center of an acrimonious neighborhood battle over a large work truck he had parked in the La Crescenta Villas.