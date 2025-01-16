CDDs 9 and 10 agree to join in discussion about multi-modal path safety

The Community Development District 9 and 10 Boards of Supervisors have agreed to join in a discussion of multi-modal path safety issues next week at Savannah Center.

The CDD 9 and 10 boards on Thursday afternoon voted unanimously to join in the meeting of the Multi-modal Path Discussion Group set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Community Development Districts 3 and 11 have decided not to participate in the meeting of the group, which is in the process of being resuscitated by CDD 4 Board Chairman Cliff Wiener, who also serves as head of the Property Owners Association.

The Project Wide Authority Committee, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466, had chosen not to participate in the Multi-modal Path Discussion Group, although the individual CDD boards can choose to take part in the discussion.

CDD 9 board members designated new Supervisor Richard Talbot to take part in the multi-modal safety path discussion. CDD 10 supervisors chose Steve Bova to represent them at the Multi-modal Path Discussion Group meeting.