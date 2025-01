To the Editor:

Perhaps there should be some fact checking done before letters are printed in the paper. As a widow of a deceased member of Congress, I wish to assure your readership there is no $200 million slush fund available to cover members’ illicit affairs. This is untrue, hurtful, and one more thing to insult the intelligence of the public. You know, there’s an old adage, ”If you can’t say something nice…don’t say anything at all.”

Nancy Condon

Village of Bonita