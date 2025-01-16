Mary Jane Garner McMahon

Mary Jane Garner McMahon, 88, died unexpectedly, in the early hours of Sunday, January 5th, 2025, in Florida.

A memorial service was held in The Villages, FL where she had lived since 2006, on Friday, January 10th to remember and celebrate her life. MJ was the second of four children born to Anthony and Josephine Maioriello.

She grew up in Schenectady, NY, and graduated from Nott Terrace High School. She soon married and spent two years in Thailand with her first husband, George Garner, and two young daughters. Next, the family moved to the Washington D.C. area where MJ’s outgoing personality and many interests kept her busy. Once her daughters were in school, MJ went to work as a bank teller. From there, she worked at EG&G, a consulting firm, and finally, she became a conference planner.

She started her own company with her second husband, Thomas J. McMahon, called Computerized Conference Management (CCM). Conference management was the vocation she enjoyed most and she did it for many years. Even after she moved to Florida, she maintained a working relationship with the American Veterans Center, helping them organize their annual conference. MJ excelled at meeting people, making friends, and finding joy in every moment of her life. She was a natural born storyteller and charmed everyone with her unforgettable tales.

MJ leaves behind daughters Katherine Garner and Susan (Garner) Armes; stepdaughters, Tracy, Michelle, and Kelly McMahon; and grandchildren, and step-grandchildren: Jackie, T.J., Emily, Kyle, Colleen and Connor. Her siblings Barb Fallone and Pete (Sharon) Maioriello also survive as do many nieces; and nephews. Her parents and an older sister, Antoinette “Ann” Battaglia, preceded her in death. MJ will be missed by all who knew her.