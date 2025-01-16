Suspicious door knocker arrested with syringe with fentanyl residue

A suspicious door knocker was arrested with a syringe with a fentanyl residue.

An officer was investigating a woman’s complaint of a suspicious door knocker Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of First Avenue when he spotted 36-year-old Randal Lee Billings on a bicycle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was wearing clothing that matched the description of the suspicious door knocker. The officer soon learned that Billings has a history of prior arrests.

He was found to be in possession of a syringe with the residue of fentanyl.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.