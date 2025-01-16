The Biden family has cost the taxpayers millions of dollars

To the Editor:

I would suggest that Ms. Laplace should widen her knowledge of what actually is going on in our United States. This can be done by watching something else than the “fake news” outlets! She has the gall to allude to the time President Trump may spend on a golf course on our dime! This, after it has been established that Biden spent 47 percent of his so-called presidency on vacation! How many millions have we lost with the pardon of his son who was involved with not paying the income tax on the millions of dollars he made with dealing with countries that hate our COUNTRY!

Don Bull

Village of Amelia