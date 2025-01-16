48.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 16, 2025
type here...

The Biden family has cost the taxpayers millions of dollars

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I would suggest that Ms. Laplace should widen her knowledge of what actually is going on in our United States. This can be done by watching something else than the “fake news” outlets! She has the gall to allude to the time President Trump may spend on a golf course on our dime! This, after it has been established that Biden spent 47 percent of his so-called presidency on vacation! How many millions have we lost with the pardon of his son who was involved with not paying the income tax on the millions of dollars he made with dealing with countries that hate our COUNTRY!

Don Bull
Village of Amelia

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hey Michael MacDonald, facts are important!

A Village of Sabal Chase resident has a rebuttal of a recent Letter to the Editor about Trump’s sexual assault legal case.

We need a Trader Joe’s near The Villages

A resident of The Villages believes Florida's Friendliest Hometown deserves a Trader Joe's. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Who should share in cost of flooring at Savannah Center?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident, asks who should be paying for the $800,000+ flooring project at Savannah Center.

Villagers’ adult children responsible for most of the crime

A reader says it appears that Villagers’ adult children are responsible for most of the crime in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

What led to the disaster in California?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says facts point to the cause of the disaster in California.

Photos