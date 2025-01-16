There’s more to the story about ‘adult children’ in The Villages

To the Editor:

I can understand your concern about crimes committed by adult children living with their parents in The Villages. But please don’t paint all under 55 children living with their parents as a problem.

We have a large (and growing) population of adults with special needs living with their parents here in The Villages and the surrounding tri-county area. They are thriving at a social level and trying to live their best lives. These families have built an amazing number of clubs that provide opportunities for their ‘kids’. And there are many big-hearted residents who give willingly of their time as volunteers to make these clubs fun and successful.

In addition, many of the local entertainers have embraced our “kids” in a special way (Scooter plus many others have been amazing). These families help make The Villages a unique and inclusive community. In fact, I write about some of these activities and the warm embrace by residents at https://kevadvotech.com/category/the-villages-community/

Mike Koss

Village of Collier