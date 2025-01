Lynn Kelley of the Village of Dunedin got her first hole-in-one Jan. 10 at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course.

It was rainy, windy, cold and raw. Despite the conditions, she scored the lucky ace at 98 yards using a 7 iron.

Kelley and her husband were golfing with Denny and Carol Copeland.

