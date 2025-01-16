William Andersen, 81, of the Villages, FL passed away peacefully on November 29, 2024 at HearthStone Memory Care after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Better known as “Bill” he was born June 13, 1943 In Avon Lake, Ohio to Katherine and Leslie Andersen. After high school, Bill followed in his father’s footsteps obtaining a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University. He worked as a supervisor of engineering for General Electric for ten years, while at the same time earning an M.B.A. from Ohio University. After deciding he was tired of taking orders and the many layers of bureaucracy, he decided to become a CPA. After purchasing a tax practice in the Keys in 1984, he settled in Key Largo. He again went back to school at the University of Miami, earning a master’s of tax degree. He was his own boss, running his own business, Andersen Financial Services until he retired. In 2019 he and his wife, Pamela, moved to the Villages, FL.

Bill loved the warm weather and the beautiful water in the Keys and spent many hours sailing while a member of the Upper Keys Sailing Club. He was very active in the community being a member of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, Upper Keys Rotary, Habitat for Humanity and the District Advisory Council. He also served as the first chairman of the Key Largo Fire and EMS District board from 2005 to 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela, two step-daughters, Amy and Laura, three step-grandchildren and his brother, Jim. He will be missed.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.