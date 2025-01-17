Little white cross champion clashes with board on first day in office

A Villager who has championed a little white cross for five years, took his oath of office Friday and clashed with fellow officials suing him over his symbol of faith.

Wayne Anderson’s election to the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors has created an awkward situation as well as a challenging legal predicament.

In 2019, Anderson refused to remove a little white cross from his yard after the CDD 8 board found he was in violation of the deed restriction, because the cross is considered a “lawn ornament.” The board sued Anderson, resulting in a protracted legal battle that remains unresolved.

As a resident, Anderson was limited to the courts as an arena to challenge the CDD 8 board. All that changed last year, when voters elected him to a seat on the CDD 8 board. After taking the oath, Anderson was ready to flex his new political muscle.

He asked about the status of a public records request he has filed, seeking a definitive answer as to how much money the CDD 8 board has spent on legal fees in the little white cross battle.

His question set off a testy exchange with longtime Supervisor Duane Johnson.

After a series of non-answers from legal counsel and District staff, Anderson’s persistence about the amount of money spent on the legal battle clearly irritated Johnson. Anderson was determined to find how how much of the residents’ money has been spent trying to force him to remove his little white cross.

“Way too much,” Johnson finally said in obvious exasperation.

After other board members had previously indicated they did not know the amount, Anderson said he found Johnson’s comment to be odd.

Board Chairman Phil Walker’s attempt to clarify the matter didn’t appear to help.

“We don’t know the exact number,” Walker said.

Refusing to even provide Anderson with a ballpark figure, made him even more determined.

He said getting to that number is part of a campaign pledge he made to the CDD 8 homeowners who put him in office.

CDD 8’s legal counsel also indicated that an opinion from the attorney general may be sought to clearly determine the role Anderson will be allowed to play on the board.