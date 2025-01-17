New York style bagel chain expanding into The Villages

A New York style bagel shop founded in Central Florida a few years ago has announced plans for a new store in The Villages amidst an aggressive, multi-year expansion across the state and country.

Jeff’s Bagel Run announced this week that it will open at least 13 new locations across Florida in the coming year, including its first shop in The Villages.

In a press release announcing the new locations, the company stated that it has entered into a five-unit area development agreement with franchisees Rob and Teresa Shuffield.

In addition to the location in The Villages, the Shuffields will also open locations in Gainesville, Ocala, Lakeland, and the Brandon/Riverview area.

“I’ve spent over two decades in the food franchise industry, and during that time, I’ve come across many concepts,” said Mr. Shuffield in the press statement.

The company describes the franchisees as “experienced multi-unit operators” that were drawn to the brand’s reputation for excellence and the opportunity to introduce a fresh, handcrafted bagel experience to “underserved markets.”

“But when a friend introduced me to Jeff’s Bagel Run, I instantly knew this was something special. The quality of the product, the brand’s vision, and the sense of community it fosters made it clear that I wanted to be part of this exciting growth,” said Mr. Shuffield.

An address for the new location in The Villages has not yet been announced.

Outside of the area, several other new locations will open in Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Sarasota, Tampa, Lake Mary, and more in Orlando.

The menu at Jeff’s Bagel Run features classic bagel flavors including everything, Asiago, cinnamon raisin, sesame, and garlic, among others.

Cream cheese comes in a variety of flavors as well, including chive and onion, brown sugar cinnamon, and veggie.

According to a report by Orlando-News.com, owners Jeff and Danielle Perera moved to Central Florida in 2016 and in 2019, Jeff began working on a recipe for New York style bagels.

After several months of experimentation, he perfected his recipe and began sharing his bagels with friends and family.

Soon thereafter, the couple began selling the bagels at markets and online.

In 2021, the Pereras opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Ocoee.

In July 2022, Orlando-News.com visited the group’s second location during its soft opening in College Park.

In 2023, the couple teamed with a local venture capital group and kicked off an aggressive expansion that has seen the brand grow to approximately 83 stores in development or open as of this month.

Last week, the brand opened its first location in Texas, which makes the fourth state into which Jeff’s Bagel Run has expanded.

Are you excited to try Jeff’s Bagel Run when it opens in The Villages? Share your comments and thoughts in a letter to the editor.