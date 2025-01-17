Robert Wilhite

Robert Eugene Wilhite, a Navy veteran and beloved family man, passed away peacefully, on 08 January 2025.

Bob was born on 10 October 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri to Texi Jack and Mae Wilhite and is survived by his wife Michele, his four children, Taz (Saida), Todd (Kristina), Angela (Joe), and Ashley (Matt), and eight grandchildren: Zev, Brennan, Ryan, Adam, Evelyn, Vivian, Aubrey and Grayson. He is also survived by his brother Jack (Sue) and sister Cindy (George).

Bob served in the US Navy for over 20 years, achieving the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. He was a Vice President at AAI where he continued his service to the nation by delivering mission expertise and technology solutions to the Department of Defense. Throughout his career, Bob embodied the values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. He was a consummate leader, an unwavering teammate, and a Sailor’s Sailor.

Bob was given the nickname “Luvy” by his children and friends as he was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who left behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. Luvy was a devoted family man who brought joy and warmth to those around him. He found great pleasure in life’s simple and sophisticated pleasures – from challenging crossword puzzles and strategic Sudoku games to enjoying golf outings with his buddies, dancing with his wife, fishing, Dragon Boat rowing, and volunteering at the driving range of the American Legion. When he was not busy with his extracurriculars he was having beers with his friends, watching Taylor Sheridan productions, and telling jokes. His opportunities to travel allowed him to create countless memorable experiences with his wife. Luvy will be deeply missed and forever cherished by his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him. May he be remembered as a man who lived life to the fullest with enthusiasm and love.

Bob’s family will hold a memorial service at The American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake, Florida on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at noon. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center in The Villages, Florida. In early June, a Celebration of Life will be planned in Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory at the Wounded Warriors Project or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.