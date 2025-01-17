Sinkhole repair will begin next week at SeaBreeze Recreation Center

Repair of a sinkhole will begin next week at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The golf cart parking lot near the outdoor fitness equipment will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 through Thursday, Jan. 23.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee was asked last year to fund an urgent pipe repair after a sinkhole opened up at recreation center.

The “naturally forming geological ground depression” formed beside the golf cart parking lot near the sports courts and sand volleyball area at the recreation center. The sinkhole is being attributed to a deteriorating 54-inch metal stormwater pipe in a nearby retention pond. The deterioration of the pipe is being blamed on age.

The total cost of the project will be more than $125,000, including pipe work, engineering and landscaping.

The SeaBreeze Recreation Center indoor facilities have been closed due to tile replacement work. The work forced the Paisans Club to move Sunday’s sold-out Motown Tribute show to Eisenhower Recreation Center. The indoor facilities are expected to reopen Monday.