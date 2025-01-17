So what is President Biden’s legacy?

To the Editor:

Biden’s legacy summarized:

Failed withdrawal from Afghanistan- Tyranny and loss of freedom for the Afghanistans

Opened Border: When was the last time you did not have to show a passport when coming into or exiting another country? Well with no walls, thats exactly what happens. People come to the country bypassing our border patrol folks: Crime and Cost to the taxpayers.

Inflation: Giving away free money, printing it!- Free college tuition to people who make stupid decisions about their education and careers. American Rescue plan: What is there to show for it? Trillions of taxpayer money again, gone, – only causing inflation for all Americans. 2.9% in December.. Still not at the 2.4% target.. In 4 years he has not been able to get it down. Thats what printing money does- economics 101.

Lowered our defense budget below 3% GDP. This is why the federal government exists – Americans’ safety!! Priority # 1! And he cuts out money… (China double their spending and their military is now WAY larger than the USA.

He lied about his fitness for office for how long? 6 months!!!

Ukraine invasion happened under his watch. Deterrence is what works and he has nothing to show.

And last but not least: The terrible destructive fires of California. Why is he to blame for some of that? Because fire budgets had been cut to help pay for the immigration Biden has allowed into this country over and above our normal averages AND he caves to environmentalists- no controlled burns in California because it would pollute the air. Newsom and Bass are not leaders (low level managers) either and they should be fired. They tried once to get rid of Newsom. Maybe this time it will work.

I am not saying Trump is a saint, but just maybe he can put this country back on the right track. CONTROLLED IMMIGRATION, NO FREE HANDOUTS unless another PANDEMIC comes, no extreme environmental policies, and improve our SAFETY from within and outside (CHINA RUSSIA IRAN N.KOREA) by putting money and high standards back into our defense budget. I am more than happy to have my taxes pay for my safety!!

Ed Rockstroh

Village of Winifred