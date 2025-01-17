65.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 17, 2025
type here...

So what is President Biden’s legacy?

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Biden’s legacy summarized:
Failed withdrawal from Afghanistan- Tyranny and loss of freedom for the Afghanistans
Opened Border: When was the last time you did not have to show a passport when coming into or exiting another country? Well with no walls, thats exactly what happens. People come to the country bypassing our border patrol folks: Crime and Cost to the taxpayers.
Inflation: Giving away free money, printing it!- Free college tuition to people who make stupid decisions about their education and careers. American Rescue plan: What is there to show for it? Trillions of taxpayer money again, gone, – only causing inflation for all Americans. 2.9% in December.. Still not at the 2.4% target.. In 4 years he has not been able to get it down. Thats what printing money does- economics 101.
Lowered our defense budget below 3% GDP. This is why the federal government exists – Americans’ safety!! Priority # 1! And he cuts out money… (China double their spending and their military is now WAY larger than the USA.
He lied about his fitness for office for how long? 6 months!!!
Ukraine invasion happened under his watch. Deterrence is what works and he has nothing to show.
And last but not least: The terrible destructive fires of California. Why is he to blame for some of that? Because fire budgets had been cut to help pay for the immigration Biden has allowed into this country over and above our normal averages AND he caves to environmentalists- no controlled burns in California because it would pollute the air. Newsom and Bass are not leaders (low level managers) either and they should be fired. They tried once to get rid of Newsom. Maybe this time it will work.
I am not saying Trump is a saint, but just maybe he can put this country back on the right track. CONTROLLED IMMIGRATION, NO FREE HANDOUTS unless another PANDEMIC comes, no extreme environmental policies, and improve our SAFETY from within and outside (CHINA RUSSIA IRAN N.KOREA) by putting money and high standards back into our defense budget. I am more than happy to have my taxes pay for my safety!!

Ed Rockstroh
Village of Winifred

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I would love to have a Trader Joe’s in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont woman adds her voice to the chorus calling for a Trader Joe’s in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why do people assert that the GOP/MAGA are stupid for supporting Trump?

A Village of St. Charles woman, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders how anyone could support President-elect Trump.

There’s more to the story about ‘adult children’ in The Villages

A Village of Collier resident responds to a previous letter writer who complained about adult children living in The Villages and committing crime. The Collier resident says there’s more to the story.

Congressional widow denies existence of slush fund

A Village of Bonita resident, who is the widow of a Congressman, angrily responds to a letter writer’s claim there is a special slush fund in Congress to coverup extramarital affairs.

The Biden family has cost the taxpayers millions of dollars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident calls out another letter writer who complained about the amount of time Trump plays golf.

Photos