Teen arrested after allegedly forcing anal seek on male friend

By Staff Report
A Summerfield teen has ben arrested after allegedly forcing anal seek on a male friend.

Michael Lee Taylor, 19, described as “an old friend,” reached out to the 18-year-old on Wednesday and asked if he wanted to hang out, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Lee Taylor

The “met and went to get food together” and went back to the younger teen’s residence to watch a movie, according to the arrest report. They began to drink Pink Whitney vodka. Taylor “continued to fill the victim’s cup” and was “encouraging him to drink more.” Once the younger teen “reached a level of inebriation,” Taylor forced anal seek on him.

The younger teen went to a Ocala medical facility after the attack and law enforcement was contacted by family. The alcohol container was taken as evidence.

When Taylor was interviewed by law enforcement, he made numerous statements about how he had “ruined his life.”

Taylor was arrested on a felony charge of sexual assault. He was booked Thursday at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

