Friday, January 17, 2025
Villager could be fined over illicit landscaping at her home

By Meta Minton
A Villager could be fined over her illicit landscaping.

The home of LeeAnn Olson at 3558 Cosmos Way in the Village of Hillsborough was the subject of a public hearing Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

This landscaping was put in without ARC approval at 3558 Cosmos Way in the Village of Hillsborough
A complaint was received Oct. 4 about landscaping at the home that was put in without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee. Community Standards researched the allegation and found that it was valid.

After the violation was reported, Olson submitted a retroactive application for the landscaping to the ARC. However, that application was denied on Nov. 20 due to a lack of a site plan and measurements. As of this week, Olson’s property remained out of compliance.

The CDD 10 board agreed to give Olson 45 days to submit and win approval of an ARC application and bring the property into compliance. If she fails to do so, she could be fined.

