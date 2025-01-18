‘Evil’ assailant arrested after brutal attack sends older man to hospital

A man who described himself as “evil’ was arrested after a brutal attack sent an older man to a local hospital as a trauma patient.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Lady Lake at about 4 p.m. where they arrested 39-year-old Carl Rex Hubbard on a charge of aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65. The address of the home was redacted from the arrest report.

The man’s wife called 911 after the attack which left her husband “lying on the floor of a spare bedroom” with “blood on his face and surrounding him on the floor,” according to an arrest report.

The woman said she had been taking a nap when she was awakened by a “commotion.” She found Hubbard standing over her husband.

“I’m evil,” Hubbard told the woman.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the older man had suffered “multiple lacerations and bruises to his face and head.”

Hubbard was previously convicted of battery in Georgia. Last year, he was arrested at the Fruitland Park Library on a charge of driving under the influence after he had been drinking Jim Beam whiskey.

As a result of Thursday’s arrest, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.