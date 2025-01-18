FHP looking for vehicle that fled fiery crash that killed Oxford man

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that fled a fiery crash which claimed the life of an Oxford man.

The vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. Friday had been traveling southbound on County Road 475 and approaching a stop sign for the intersection of State Road 44, according to an accident report from FHP.

The vehicle failed to yield at the intersection when a 32-year-old Inverness man driving a Nissan Altima steered to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision. The Nissan Alimta collided with a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Oxford man. When those two vehicles collided, a fire broke. The vehicle that caused the crash kept going.

The Oxford man was transported to an area hospital where he died of injuries suffered in the crash. A 16-year-old female passenger in his vehicle was seriously injured.

The Inverness man was also seriously injured.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle which fled the scene is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.