Saturday, January 18, 2025
FHP looking for vehicle that fled fiery crash that killed Oxford man

By Staff Report
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that fled a fiery crash which claimed the life of an Oxford man.

The vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. Friday had been traveling southbound on County Road 475 and approaching a stop sign for the intersection of State Road 44, according to an accident report from FHP.

An Oxford man died of injuries suffered in a crash when he was driving this vehicle.

The vehicle failed to yield at the intersection when a 32-year-old Inverness man driving a Nissan Altima steered to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision. The Nissan Alimta collided with a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Oxford man. When those two vehicles collided, a fire broke.  The vehicle that caused the crash kept going.

The driver of this Nissan Altima was seriously injured in the crash.

The Oxford man was transported to an area hospital where he died of injuries suffered in the crash. A 16-year-old female passenger in his vehicle was seriously injured.

The Inverness man was also seriously injured.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle which fled the scene is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.  

