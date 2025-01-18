74.7 F
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Former Sumter schools employee enters plea in alleged email hack

By Staff Report
The former director of information technology for the Sumter County Board has entered a plea in an alleged email hack at the school system.

David Trick, 61, of Inverness, has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of unlawful computer access following his arrest last year by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He remains free on bond and resigned from the school district after the email hack came to light.

David Trick

Trick, who worked for 12 years in the information technology department for the school system, including as IT coordinator since 2016, had been reassigned Dec. 2 from the IT department to the transportation department, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

An audit of the school system’s email system showed that Trick had used his school system-issued laptop on. Dec. 17 to download 40 emails from the email server. He did so without permission, the report said. The laptop accessed the system using Trick’s user name and unique password.

Trick was one of many longtime Sumter school employees who backed Richard Allen Shirley Jr.’s bid to succeed his father as school superintendent. Trick donated $250 to Shirley’s campaign..

Though Shirley had the family name and raised significantly more campaign money than Brown, Shirley came up short in the August election. Logan Brown, a teacher at The Villages High School, was successful in his longshot bid for the county’s top education post.

