Here’s how Congress is paying out money to cover indiscretions

To the Editor:

Nancy Condon is correct. There is not a $200 million secret slush fund that covers Congressional indiscretions.

Congress covers its fanny by using a fund that is administered by the Office of Compliance (OOC), which was established in 1995 with the Congressional Accountability Act and is used for the payment of awards and settlements. The OOC is overseen by the House Administration and Senate Rules committee.

I’m not sure if Ms. Condon considers paying for Congressional indiscretions through a more open, taxpayers funded source is less hurtful.

Jack Finn

Village of Virginia Trace