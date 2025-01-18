It has been honor of my lifetime to serve as Attorney General

It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as Florida’s Attorney General. Working with Governor Ron DeSantis and my amazing teammates at the Department of Legal Affairs, we moved the state in the right direction by fighting federal overreach, protecting children and families, and bolstering law enforcement to create a safe environment for business and tourism to thrive.

In our fight to end the opioid crisis, we took on the nation’s largest opioid companies and secured a historic multibillion-dollar settlement for Florida, provided free naloxone to first responders to help them save lives, and developed several online resources for Floridians struggling with substance abuse.

Facing a nationwide immigration crisis, we took the federal government to court and defeated numerous unlawful federal policies, deposed the then-Border Chief to uncover vital evidence, and traveled to the Southwest border to support Florida law enforcement officers helping Texas and Arizona guard points of entry.

When the pandemic hit, we fought the administrative state forcing unlawful mandates on Floridians, defeated mask and vaccine mandates, worked with Gov. DeSantis to get kids back to school, and won court battles with the federal government to open up our cruise industry.

To protect our children and the free speech of all Americans, we took Big Tech to court, launched an online safety toolkit for teens, and worked with state legislative leaders on strengthening laws that guard Florida’s youth from the harmful effects of social media.

Faced with a meteoric increase in cybercrime nationwide, we launched Florida’s first Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit, froze the accounts of scammers stealing cryptocurrency, held a cryptocurrency scam seminar in The Villages, and secured millions of dollars in restitution for victims of cybercrime.

Building on efforts to protect Florida’s 5 million seniors, we strengthened consumer and elder protection laws, created a Senior Protection Team, started a Super Senior Sleuth Awards program for top Seniors v. Crime volunteers, hosted training seminars to educate older Floridians about common scams, launched a Consumer Alert program, and released dozens of Scams at a Glance brochures designed to help seniors spot and avoid fraud.

To make communities safer, we launched a statewide crime reporting hotline, **TIPS — that was taken nationwide by Crime Stoppers USA — and nearly doubled Crime Stoppers reward money for information that led to an arrest in unsolved murder cases. We also launched a Cold Case Investigations Unit to bring closure to the families of victims who have been waiting for justice for far too long.

In our efforts to support law enforcement, we worked with the governor and legislative leaders to provide law enforcement officers with raises, bonuses, and other incentives to serve, developed an innovative career recruitment tool called Be A Florida Hero, took a first responder mental health crisis line statewide, created the Back the Blue Award and thanked front-line officers through our Thin Line Tribute initiative.

When mobs started terrorizing retailers in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, we took proactive measures to modernize organized retail theft investigations with new technology and a task force we named FORCE to ensure that never happened in Florida. We created uniform bail policies and took measures during states of emergency to make sure looters stayed in jail. Many of these innovative efforts are highlighted in a new report released by the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Florida Chamber of Commerce called Stronger Safer Cities.

Fighting to rescue human trafficking victims and put traffickers behind bars, we created task forces in each of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits, created the first ever Human Trafficking Strike Team, launched Highway Heroes to train thousands of truck drivers to spot and report human trafficking, developed a training program called the 100 Percent Club to recruit businesses to join the fight, awarded technology grants for law enforcement to help them modernize tools to spot suspicious activity and put more than 100 human traffickers behind bars.

Additionally, we took on teen vaping, pushed back against antisemitism on college campuses, defended the rights of storm victims who were denied federal assistance because of their political persuasion and so much more.

When I took office in 2019, I promised to defend the constitution, protect Floridians and build a Stronger, Safer Florida; and I am grateful to all of the members of our agency for helping us accomplish this mission.

Thank you for letting me serve as your Attorney General. I look forward to continuing the fight in Washington as your new United States Senator to help our nation build a Stronger, Safer America.

Ashley Moody is the outgoing attorney general of Florida. She will soon will be serving in the U.S. Senate.