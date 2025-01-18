James Harrington Richards Jr.

James Harrington Richards, Jr. passed away peacefully on January 14, 2025. He was born on November 29, 1935 in Shorewood, Wisconsin to James Sr. and Margaret Buckley Richards.

He attended Wauwatosa High School and was an Eagle Scout. Jay received his degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He served in the military where he developed LOG X, the first computerized logistics exercise in the U. S. Army. This was followed by a career as a computer systems analyst, working internationally to pioneer very large data bases and systems.

On January 12, 1974, he and Gail (nee Parks) were married, blending their families of five children Heather Morris, Jeff Richards, Shelly and Daniel Crocker, and Lisa Thacker. The family enjoyed many outdoor activities together, such as camping, sailing and skiing. In later years, he cherished nine grandchildren, Tyler, Michelle, Hannah, Emma, Adam, Megan, Sadie, Will and Luke, and still later, eight great-grandchildren.

Jay’s avocation was first aid and rescue, and he volunteered with the Red Cross and Minnesota Rescue Instructors to teach first aid and more advanced skills to future EMTs, as well as serving on the National Ski Patrol. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner. Jay and Gail were active square dancers and as volunteers chaired a national convention in Minnesota with almost 10,000 attendees. He shared a passion for travel with Gail, and together they journeyed to many interesting destinations. Jay will be missed by many, and never forgotten.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 25 at The United Church of Christ at The Villages and at the Florida National Cemetery at 8:30 a.m. on January 27.