James Vrioni

James Vrioni, 81, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. A native of Weirton, West Virginia, he was born on September 11, 1943 in Steubenville, Ohio to Mustafa Qani Vrioni and Mary (Nabrezna) Vrioni, the youngest of four children. After graduating from high school in Weirton, Jim attended DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago and received an Associate Degree in Electronics Technology in 1961. Shortly thereafter, he began what would become a life-long career as an Engineer at Western Electric. While continuing to work, Jim received a B.S. in Information Technology from Elmhurst College in 1980, followed by dual Masters’ degrees in Business Administration and Quantitative Statistics from Roosevelt University.

Jim enjoyed working with electronics, designing and building many radios, computers and other devices by hand in his lab. He held the highest possible amateur “ham” radio license for many years, and made contact with fellow operators from around the world, including all fifty states and all seven continents. Jim was an avid golfer and fisherman, and was frequently found on the lakes and golf courses of The Villages. He also enjoyed watching his beloved West Virginia Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Steelers during football season. Jim was a Past Master (1984) of the Palatine, Illinois Masonic Lodge and a member of The Villages Masonic Lodge.

Jim moved to The Villages in 2001 with the love of his life, Leslie, after living in Chicago and Glen Rock, Pennsylvania. Together they enjoyed travel, theater, cooking and word games. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Mustafa Vrioni, mother Mary (Nabrezna) Vrioni, two brothers Kenneth and Norman, and sister Lucille. Jim is survived by his wife of over 23 years, Leslie (Skae) Vrioni, his son David Vrioni (wife Margaret) of Lake Bluff, Illinois, daughter Deidra (Vrioni) Sachs (husband Donald) and seven grandchildren; Anna (husband Jordan), Julian, Mikayla, Jessica, Isabella, Lauren and Ryan. Jim is also survived by stepchildren David Chanowsky, Christopher Chanowsky (wife Christine), Laura (Chanowsky) Williams (husband Don), Matthew Chanowsky (wife Kristen), eleven step-grandchildren; C.J., Garrett, Cameron, McKenna, Kensington, Zach, Dylan, Taylor, Ryann, Matt, Tori, and step-great-granddaughter Scarlett.