To the Editor:

A recent letter mentioned Trump’s golf during his last presidency like it was nothing. The official cost to taxpayers was $151 million, because he would only play at his resorts. Secret Service men were housed at the resorts at a cost of $850 a night, paid by taxpayers with all profits going to Trump. This is a man who never misses the opportunity to make a buck.

Vincent Pizzo

Village of Winifred