Villager worried about stinky dead fish at pond near her home

By Meta Minton
A Villager has expressed concern about dead fish at a pond near her home.

Toby Miller lives near the Ashland Pond in the Village of Ashland.

She told the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday that the usually picturesque pond has become a stinky eyesore. Specifically, she said dead fish have been a problem. She described the recent awful conditions when speaking before supervisors at their meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

“There were dead fish everywhere,” Miller said.

Five metal stormwater pipes need to be repaired at Basin 5-17, better known as the Ashland Pond. The cost will be $565,523. The work is scheduled to begin Feb. 17. The water in the pond has to be lowered so pipes can be cleaned. Then liners will be installed to bolster the structural integrity of the pipes.

The project will be paid for through the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which is funded by assessments paid by residents south of County Road 466, as well as residents of Community Development Districts 12 and 13 south of State Road 44.

