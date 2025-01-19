Has incompetence fueled the fires in California?

To the Editor:

The debate surrounding the recent destructive California fires is whether they are unpreventable or was the great destruction facilitated by the incompetence of their political leaders that led to gross mis-management. Trump and others believe that leftist ideologies and policies are to blame. These includes extreme environmental philosophies that value saving little fish over the wellbeing and prosperity of people. It also includes concern over the effects of “man-made climate change” that prevented harvesting dead trees from the forest and removing underbrush. Extreme concern for immigrants, the homeless and minorities directed management attention and finances toward those concerns and away from fire protection. They were more concerned with having the right number of alleged victims in job positions than having the most qualified staff. This is all part of social justice or racial justice ideology that has permeated education, business, government, media and religious organizations and is referred to as DEI and CRT.

Such ideology is not just leftist, it is also shared by the globalists! These beliefs are in diametric opposition to biblical principles. Romans 1:25 states that those that don’t acknowledge God worshiped and served the creation rather than the Creator. God stated in Genesis 1:28, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.” Fish are not more important than people! The man-made climate change environmentalism philosophy is a perfect pretext for global control. None of the dire predictions that these extreme environmentalists touted have come true. The bible states in Genesis 8:22 that the seasons will go on forever. Winter will never become summer. The bible states in several places that God is not partial and that we should not be partial either. DEI, CRT, identity politics, intersectionality, white privilege and racism are all about partiality; favoring some people above others.

I do believe that apparent incompetence of elected officials facilitated the extent of the damage. However, I would like to question whether that apparent incompetence was due to ignorance or part of an intentional destructive plan! There is much evidence available to anyone that has access to the “apparent crime scenes.” Today’s newspaper, January 13th, had a Tribune News Service article that indicated abnormal things about the California fires like the following:

1) The wind patterns were much more erratic and unpredictable than a typical dry offshore wind.

2) Normally, under a sustained Santa Ana wind condition we have fires that are long and narrow.

3) The life-threatening windstorm that prompted several days of dire warnings exploded into a crisis even worse than firefighters predicted, with embers flying an estimated two to three miles ahead of the established fire and in every direction.

Although this evidence indicated that something abnormal was “in play,” there is much more incriminating evidence that is obvious to anyone looking at the differences between all the recent fires and typical forest fires or what was witnessed perhaps more than 10 years ago. Back then typical forest fires destroyed forests leaving mostly burnt tree trunks with no leaves or branches remaining and most homes surviving. The recent California fires, the Lahaina fire and many, many more recent fires, all have a number of differences from normal forest fires and fires about a decade ago. The maximum temperatures reached in a normal forest fire is about 2200 F. Glass starts to melt at 2252 F and at 2912 F becomes completely liquid. All the recent fires including California, Lahaina and many other recent fires all have the glass completely gone in autos and homes. Also in past normal fires, a lot of charred and blackened wood remained whereas with the recent fires, there is virtually no blackened wood present and no nearby trees are not consumed. They all still have leaves. Recent fires are so hot that basically only white ash remains. In normal house fires the remains are mostly black. Also, with the recent fires, plastic doesn’t burn nor does dry wood like decks or fence posts. When trees do burn, they burn from the inside. No aluminum remains in tact with these recent fires, it all melts. That is not normal. Dry wood only burns where nails and / or wire are in contact with it. The difference between normal fires and this recent type of fires is obvious to any one observing the remains of these fires. A lot of people have to be involved in this conspiracy. There is nothing normal about them. What normally doesn’t burn, burns, and what normally burns, doesn’t burn. Most of this information and many pictures can be found at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IetUnvQOmKA

These unusual fires are not limited to California or the United States. 43 million acres have burned in Canada in 2023. Chile has experienced them as well. The evidence seems to point to microwave energy that heats metal and water and not plastic or dry wood. That would explain how the fire can move so fast. Specifically in the Lahaina fire, a YouTube video presenter stated that a Chinese satellite was above the city when the fire started. We need to investigate all the fires back at least 7 years with the view that microwave energy was involved and identify the source. Is it a foreign adversary, our deep state or Globalists?

If this is indeed being done on purpose, we need to expose their horrific deeds and hold them accountable. One place to look is the divide that separates America and most of the world. The recent presidential election was basically a referendum on nationalism vs. globalism. The leftists and globalists are in perfect sync. They hate America and its Judeo-Christian values, devalue life and love Socialism, big government control and turning liberty into license etc. Globalist’s plans are available for all to see. They initially were published in Agenda 21 and then updated the plans in Agenda 2030. They want to isolate people in high population density cities as islands within land areas where animals can roam freely. They are referred to as 15-minute cities where people have all the services they need within a short distance, eliminating the need for cars.

More evidence just surfaced that proves that Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass and their administrators are all aware of the conspiracy. Specific areas are being burnt to make way for AI controlled “SmartLA 2028” smart cities in time for the 2028 Olympics. They have futuristic drawings of what Pacific Palisades will look like is 2028. How can they have those plans without a plan to remove the current single-family houses that have been there until now. This certainly seems to be a “smoking gun.” Information and pictures are at the following link:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/california-wildfires-ignite-shocking-theories-claiming-fires-were/

Perhaps Trump will put a crimp in their plans and expose what is going on and hold the criminals accountable! It won’t be easy. We will see.

Bill Nitardy

Village of Sunset Pointe