Jeep goes over retaining wall in crash on County Road 466

By Staff Report
The driver of a Jeep went over a retaining wall in a crash on County Road 466 in Lady Lake.

The Jeep had been eastbound on County Road 466 at about 4 p.m. Friday when a four-door silver sedan pulled from the stop sign at Clay Avenue and attempted to travel across all four lanes of traffic, according to information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The front end of this Jeep went over a retaining wall Friday afternoon on County Road 466 in Lady Lake.
The driver of the silver sedan did not see the Jeep and the front passenger side of the car collided with the front driver’s side of the Jeep, causing the driver of the Jeep to lose control and go over the retaining wall.

The driver of the silver sedan was ticketed as a result of the accident.

In addition to the police department, Lake County Fire EMS personnel responded to the scene.

