Local flooring company owner charged with contracting without license

By Staff Report
The owner of a local flooring company has been charged with contracting without a license.

William Joseph Henke Jr., 65, of Summerfield, was arrested this past week on a warrant charging him with falsely identifying himself as a licensed contractor.

Screenshot
William Joseph Henke Jr.

He is the owner of William Henke Floor Covering and Remodeling LLC.

Henke engaged in the unlawful activity from July 25 to Sept. 3 of last year, according to a charging document on file in Marion County Court.

After he was taken into custody on the warrant, Henke was booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

