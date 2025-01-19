Local voters could have pivotal voice in razor-thin control of Congress

A special election will be held in Congressional District 6 to elect a representative to the U.S. House. The seat became vacant when Republican incumbent Michael Waltz was nominated by president-elect Donald Trump as National Security Advisor.

Currently, Republicans control the House by the razor thin margin of 219 to 215. That means this race, which impacts residents in sections of both Lake and Marion county, is of critical importance to both parties.

Special elections are notoriously low turn-out. Regardless of the importance of this race, primary turnout for Congressional District 6 will likely be less than the 22 percent of Florida voters who participated in the 2024 primaries.

Voters who vote either during Early Voting (which continues through Saturday, Jan. 25) or on election day (Tuesday, Jan. 28) will have an outsized influence on not only who represents them in congress, but perhaps on the important decisions the House of Representatives will be making over the next two years.

Further information about this election, including links to recordings of both Democratic and Republican forums hosted by the League of Women Voters of Florida, can be found on lwvtrifl.org.