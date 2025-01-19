Teen hopes to ride again after suffering serious injuries in car crash

A teen seriously injured in a car crash is fighting to recover and is hoping to return to her love of horse riding.

Bryleigh Law was seriously injured in a crash Friday that claimed the life of her father, 39-year-old Joel Harrison Law of Oxford.

Bryleigh was intubated and put on a ventilator at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where she was taken for emergency treatment after the accident.

She suffered a fractured pelvis, sacrum and left eye socket as well as second degree burns down the left side of her leg and a compression fracture in her T11 vertebrae, according to social media posts by her mother, who has tried to update friends and family about her daughter’s condition.

One of Bryleigh’s passions is riding horses, and she reportedly has been asking medical personnel if she will be able to ride again.

The Lake Saddle Club has an event Feb. 1 at Windy Acres Farms in Fruitland Park and has decided to make it a special tribute to the recovering teen. Cards and donations will be collected. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/1114196663816271/

Meanwhile, the Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for the dark-colored sport utility vehicle that caused the horrific crash and fire that destroyed Joel Law’s truck. He died at a local hospital from injuries suffered in the crash and subsequent fire. An Inverness man in another vehicle was also seriously injured.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle which fled the scene is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.