65.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 19, 2025
type here...

Teen hopes to ride again after suffering serious injuries in car crash

By Staff Report
Comments

A teen seriously injured in a car crash is fighting to recover and is hoping to return to her love of horse riding.

Bryleigh Law was seriously injured in a crash Friday that claimed the life of her father, 39-year-old Joel Harrison Law of Oxford.

Bryleigh Law is hoping to ride again after a hit and crash left her seriously injured
Bryleigh Law is hoping to ride again after a hit-and-crash left her seriously injured.

Bryleigh was intubated and put on a ventilator at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where she was taken for emergency treatment after the accident.

She suffered a fractured pelvis, sacrum and left eye socket as well as second degree burns down the left side of her leg and a compression fracture in her T11 vertebrae, according to social media posts by her mother, who has tried to update friends and family about her daughter’s condition.

Screenshot
Joel Harrison Law and his daughter Bryleigh.

One of Bryleigh’s passions is riding horses, and she reportedly has been asking medical personnel if she will be able to ride again.

The Lake Saddle Club has an event Feb. 1 at Windy Acres Farms in Fruitland Park and has decided to make it a special tribute to the recovering teen. Cards and donations will be collected. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/1114196663816271/

Meanwhile, the Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for the dark-colored sport utility vehicle that caused the horrific crash and fire that destroyed Joel Law’s truck. He died at a local hospital from injuries suffered in the crash and subsequent fire. An Inverness man in another vehicle was also seriously injured.

An Oxford man died of injuries suffered in a crash when he was driving this vehicle
Joel Harrison Law’s truck was damaged nearly beyond recognition.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle which fled the scene is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.  

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villages-News.com reporting too much information on crime

A Village of Poinciana resident scolds Villages-News.com for reporting a little too much when it comes to crime.

We need a Trader Joe’s south of State Road 44 in The Villages

A Village of McClure resident is begging for a Trader Joe’s and would really like to see it located south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

Has incompetence fueled the fires in California?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, ponders the role of incompetence in the terrible California wildfires.

Here’s how Congress is paying out money to cover indiscretions

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a letter from a Congressional widow and explains exactly how Congress has covered its rear end to cover up Congressional indiscretions.

Trump’s golf cost American taxpayers $151 million

A Village of Winifred resident contends that when he was in the White House, Trump’s golf cost American taxpayers $151 million. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos