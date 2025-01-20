50.1 F
The Villages
Monday, January 20, 2025
Bald eagle soaring high over The Villages

By Staff Report
This American bald eagle soared high this morning in The Villages to celebrate the new dawn. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

